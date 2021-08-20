Arsenal vs Chelsea preview and odds: Can Mikel Arteta's Gunners bounce back from opening day defeat?

Arsenal host Chelsea in this weekend’s most high-profile Premier League fixture, with the Gunners hoping to respond following a dismal opening-day defeat against newly-promoted Brentford.

But Mikel Arteta’s side are the clear underdogs at 4/1 with Betfair to win at the Emirates on Sunday.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are 3/4 favourites to secure the victory after a win over Crystal Palace in their previous outing.

Much of the attention in the buildup to the fixture is around the return of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea from Inter following the completion of a £97.5m deal.

The Belgian striker is 11/4 with Betfair to score first and 22/1 to net a hat-trick against an Arsenal defence that looked insecure at Brentford despite the addition of Ben White.

For Arsenal, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could make his return after missing the season opener. He is 7/1 to score first, though Chelsea have been impressively stingy at the back since Tuchel’s arrival.

The pessimism around the Emirates is made clear by Betfair’s Swing-O-Meter, a live graphic that uses Betfair Exchange’s latest odds to display the top teams’ chances of winning the Premier League as a percentage.

Arsenal currently stand at just 1%, while Chelsea are genuine contenders with a 24% chance of finishing top.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Chelsea are clear favourites to see off Arsenal on Sunday despite the Gunners’ home advantage, with Romelu Lukaku set to make his highly-anticipated second debut for the visitors.

“The prolific Belgian is 11/4 to score first and immediately open his account following his £97.5m return to Stamford Bridge from Inter.

“Lukaku is also 5/1 to finish as the Premier League’s top scorer, while Chelsea are now 16/5 to win the title under Thomas Tuchel.

“Arsenal, meanwhile, are as long as 100/1 to finish top and are 18/5 outsiders to beat Chelsea after their defeat against newly-promoted Brentford on the opening day.”

Latest odds

Arsenal vs Chelsea

All odds are from Betfair and are correct at the time of writing.

Winners

Arsenal 18/5

Draw 13/5

Chelsea 8/11

Scorers

Romelu Lukaku to score first 11/4

Romelu Lukaku to score a hattrick 22/1

Both teams to score 9/10

Over 2.5 goals 19/20

Premier League odds

Winners

Man City 11/10

Chelsea 16/5

Liverpool 7/2

Man United 5/1

Leicester 25/1

Tottenham 35/1

Arsenal 100/1

Golden Boot

Harry Kane 7/2

Mohamed Salah 7/2

Romelu Lukaku 5/1

Bruno Fernandes 7/1

Diogo Jota 16/1

Chelsea's chances of winning the Premier League

Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League