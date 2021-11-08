Brendan Rodgers odds-on to become next Manchester United manager

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is the heavy favourite to become the next Manchester United manager, following another dismal showing from Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side in the Manchester derby on Saturday.

Despite reports claiming the Old Trafford board have no plans to replace Solskjaer right now, bookies have slashed odds on Rodgers taking over from the Norwegian, whose team were easily beaten 2-0 by their local rivals at the weekend.

Rodgers' odds have dropped from 11/1 to 5/6 by Betfair, indicating that the Northern Irishman is highly likely to become the new Red Devils boss in the coming days.

Rodgers is said to be keen on the Manchester United job, but would prefer to wait until the end of the season before taking over. However, a "now or never" offer would surely be too good to turn down for a manager who left his Celtic post to take charge at Leicester midway through the 2018/19 season.

Originally an outside bet due to his association with Liverpool - Rodgers managed the Reds for three years up until October 2016 - the 48-year old's success with Celtic and Leicester have made him difficult to overlook. In Scotland, Rodgers won two SPL titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, while at Leicester, he won last season's FA Cup, defeating Chelsea 1-0 in the Wembley final.

Other names linked with the Manchester United job, should Solskjaer be dismissed over the international break, are Zinedine Zidane (5/1), PSG's Mauricio Pochettino (7/1), and Ajax manager Erik ten Hag (11/1).