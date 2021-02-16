Champions League: Buy the new knockout stages ball now

As is customary, there's a brand new Champions League ball for the knockouts of the tournament.

Adidas have been supplier of the ball for 20 years this year. The new Finale 21 20th Anniversary UCL Pro Football celebrates these two decades of the iconic star ball with a monochrome pattern and white stars, taking the design back to the original black and white version that we saw in the early 2000s.

ADIDAS PREDATOR Every version of the boot through the years

This is a must-have for any Champions League nerds. Why? It's decorated with panel designs from every UCL Finale ball since it made its debut in European football's biggest competition. How cool is that?

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Adidas)

Though this ball certainly evokes images of Zinedine Zidane pivoting to smash home a final winner - yep, that was 20 whole years ago - with orange flourishes and a modern pattern across this particular ball, the new design is unmistakably 2021.

And it's out today - as the knockouts kick off tonight. The real authentic ball retails at £120 and it's available now on the Adidas website.

The one that's available to buy is the exact Finale 21 20th Anniversary UCL Pro Football which will be used all the way up to the final. This year, that final takes place in Istanbul, after the 2020 edition was supposed to be held there but postponed due to COVID-19.

Of course, there's a replica of the ball too. That's available now for £43 on the Adidas website.

There's good news and bad news if you were a massive fan of the blue and orange effort from the group stage. The bad news, obviously, is that you won't see it in action again: the good news is that Adidas have reduced it on their site.

The UCL Finale 20 Pro Football is now just £95.96 (down from £119.95) and it's also available to buy from the Adidas website.

While you're here, subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save 37%. All the exclusive interviews, long reads, quizzes and more but with more than a third-off normal price.

NOW READ

LEICESTER TRANSFER NEWS Arsene Wenger claims he did all he could to sign Jamie Vardy

SOCIAL MEDIA “I once saw Edwin Van Der Sar on the log flume at Legoland” - FourFourTwo readers share their most brilliantly mundane footballer encounters

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world