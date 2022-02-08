Chelsea legend Geremi reveals why former team-mate Frank Lampard is the perfect fit for Everton

Cameroon legend Geremi knows a good manager when he sees one. The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Boro and Toon destroyer played under some top class gaffers during his glittering player career – from Vincente del Bosque to Jose Mourinho.

So when the two-time Champions League winners tells you Frank Lampard has the character to succeed at Everton, he's worth paying attention to.

"As a former team-mate of Frank's, I know about his quality of leadership," Geremi tells FFT, on behalf of Genting Casino. "His commitment to being the best every day is the type of thing that he will bring to the Everton squad.

"I'm very happy to see him back on the big stage because, as a former player I know very well, he loves the competition of winning football matches. Anyone who saw him play would believe he has what it takes to succeed. It's a big opportunity and I wish him the best."

Geremi spent three years at Stamford Bridge, where he developed into a fan favourite before leaving for more playing time at Newcastle United. Under Sam Allardyce, the player who also won two Premier League winner's medals at Chelsea, was made captain.

In the lead up to this evening's clash between Newcastle and Everton, Geremi had some advice for his old club. When asked which player can turn things around for the Magpies, he was unequivocal.

"Easy answer for me," he tells FFT. "The most important player is the team. When you are in the type of situation Newcastle currently find themselves in, you need everybody pulling together. It's so important because, at the end of the day, if the team goes down it's the whole team who go together.

"So this is the message I can send to my old team. And when I say everyone needs to come together, I don't just mean the players. The squad is the players, staff, everybody – including the fans."

Genting Casino is a premium online casino – 18+ BeGambleAware

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans