Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat by Leeds when they take on Leicester this weekend.

The Blues were emphatically beaten by Jesse Marsch's side on matchday three, going down 3-0 at Elland Road. Thomas Tuchel stated his belief after the game that his team had been superior, but he probably did not believe that deep down. Chelsea (opens in new tab) were poor in Yorkshire and have plenty of convincing to do as they seek to mount a challenge for the Premier League title this season.

Tuchel will hope that the showing against Leeds (opens in new tab) was a one-off. Chelsea were pretty comfortable in a 1-0 defeat of Everton (opens in new tab) on the opening weekend, and they were unfortunate to draw 2-2 with Tottenham (opens in new tab) on matchday two after dominating that London derby. There is no need for Chelsea to despair, then, but they do need to get back on track as quickly as possible.

Leicester (opens in new tab) have just one point to their name so far, and even that was a disappointing outcome as Brendan Rodgers' charges threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Brentford. Subsequent losses to Arsenal (opens in new tab) and Southampton (opens in new tab) have left Rodgers under pressure, although it would have been hard for any manager to shut out the noise that has whirled around the club all summer.

Alex Smithies, a back-up goalkeeper, remains the only signing Leicester have made since the end of last term. Youri Tielemans continues to be linked with a move away, while Chelsea target Wesley Fofana will play no part this weekend as he seeks to force through a transfer.

Leicester will also have to make do without injured full-back duo Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand, but James Maddison is expected to be fit after feeling a "twinge" in training this week.

Kalidou Koulibaly is suspended for Chelsea, who will also be without Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso and N'Golo Kante.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 27 August. See below for international broadcast options.

