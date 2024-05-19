Euro 2024: The youngest players ever to play at the Euros

Throughout history, major tournaments have often provided the stage for precocious young talents to announce themselves to the world – and the Euros are no different.

These players are the very youngest ever to appear at the European Championship, with some yet to have even celebrated their 18th birthday when doing so.

Euro 2024 could well see this list change – indeed, Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal, who doesn't turn 17 until the day before the final, will instantly take top spot if he features out in Germany – but here's the current top five...

The youngest players ever to play at the Euros: 5. Jamal Musiala – Germany (18 years, 117 days)

Jamal Musiala (Image credit: Alamy)

Capped by England up to U21 level, Jamal Musiala opted to represent Germany, the country of his birth, in senior international football.

The Bayern Munich prodigy made his debut for the three-time European champions in a World Cup qualifier against Iceland in March 2021 and kept his place in the squad for Euro 2020 – where he came off the bench to set up Leon Goretzka's late equaliser against Hungary, the goal which secured the Germans' place in the last 16.

4. Enzo Scifo – Belgium (18 years, 115 days)

Enzo Scifo in action against France at Euro 1984 (Image credit: Alamy)

One of Belgium's greatest players of all time, Enzo Scifo earned 84 caps for his country, the first of them coming in a friendly against Hungary ahead of Euro 1984.

At the finals themselves, the attacking midfielder burst onto the major tournament scene by starting and playing a key role in his nation's 2-0 victory over Yugoslavia in their opening game.

3. Jetro Willems – Netherlands (18 years, 71 days)

Jetro Willems in action against Germany at Euro 2012 (Image credit: Alamy)

Former Newcastle wing-back Jetro Willems was uncapped when Netherlands boss Bert van Marwijk named him in his squad for Euro 2012.

Having made his senior debut for the Oranje in a pre-tournament friendly against Bulgaria, Willems started all three group games at the finals but couldn't help prevent his country from suffering an early exit.

2. Jude Bellingham – England (17 years, 349 days)

Jude Bellingham (Image credit: Alamy)

While Theo Walcott holds the record for the youngest player to go to a major tournament with England, Jude Bellingham is the youngest to actually play in one.

Already established as one of the top teenage talents in world football, the midfielder – then of Borussia Dortmund – made three substitute appearances as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions reached the final of Euro 2020.

1. Kacper Kozlowski (17 years, 246 days)

Kacper Kozlowski (Image credit: Alamy)

Just six days after Bellingham had become the youngest Euros player of all time, Kacper Kozlowski broke the record.

The midfielder came off the bench in Poland's group clashes with Spain and Sweden – but he's now gone almost three years without winning cap.

PLUS... The youngest goalkeeper ever to play at the Euros: Jose Angel Iribar – Spain (21 years, 108 days)

The Spain team which won Euro 1964, Jose Angel Iribar pictured back left (Image credit: Alamy)

At Euro 1964, the second edition of the European Championship, Spain won their first major trophy, beating the Soviet Union 2-1 in the final.

In goal was 21-year-old Athletic Bilbao shot-stopper Jose Angel Iribar – who went on to earn 49 caps for La Roja overall.

