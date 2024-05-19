Euro 2024: The oldest players ever to play at the Euros

By
published

A look at the most senior stars to feature in a European Championship

Lothar Matthaus of Germany in action at Euro 2000
(Image credit: Alamy)

Experience goes a long way at the Euros, and these stars had it in abundance when they represented their respective countries on Europe's biggest stage.

From veteran goalkeepers to a midfielder whose career spanned two decades, these are the oldest players ever to play at the European Championship.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...