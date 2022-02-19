Crystal Palace v Chelsea live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Crystal Palace v Chelsea live stream, Saturday 19 January, 3pm GMT

Chelsea will return to Premier League action for the first time since January 23 when they face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues beat Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final last weekend, and there was plenty to cheer back home too. The failure of West Ham, Manchester United and Tottenham to triumph in their respective matches has cemented Chelsea’s hold on third place, which they are unlikely to relinquish between now and the end of the campaign.

The Premier League title has gone for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but there is still plenty to play for. Chelsea are in the final of the League Cup, the fifth round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the Champions League. They could yet finish as runners-up in the Premier League, although Liverpool’s seven-point lead means that is a long shot.

Back-to-back draws with Norwich and Brentford have left some Crystal Palace fans concerned about their team being dragged back into the relegation battle. That is unlikely, but their recent trips to East Anglia and west London showed that Patrick Vieira’s side are not clinical enough when it comes to creating and converting chances. Palace were the better team in both matches, but they were unable to turn possession into something more meaningful.

Chelsea hope to have Reece James available sooner rather than later, but Saturday’s short trip to Selhurst Park will probably come too soon for the England international. Mason Mount injured his ankle ligaments at the Club World Cup, while Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also sidelined.

Palace will welcome Cheikhou Kouyate back into the fold after the Africa Cup of Nations, but Nathan Ferguson has suffered a hamstring injury and will be out until the end of March. Jean-Philippe Mateta could get the nod up top ahead of Odsonne Edouard, while Michael Olise is in line for a recall on the right wing.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday 19 February. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

