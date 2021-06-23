Euro 2020 – Cristiano Ronaldo: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for a triumphant summer with Portugal at the European Championship.

The legendary forward has scored 107 goals in 177 appearances for his country, having made his international bow in 2003.

Portugal won their opening game of Euro 2020 3-0 against Hungary, before succumbing to a 4-2 loss to Germany.

The reigning European champions must avoid defeat by France on Wednesday to guarantee a place in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Which club does Cristiano Ronaldo play for?

Ronaldo plays his club football for Juventus, having joined the club in 2018.

The forward has scored 101 goals in 133 appearances for the Bianconeri, with whom he has won two Serie A titles.

Ronaldo previously spent nine years at Real Madrid, scoring a phenomenal 450 goals in 438 outings for the Spanish giants. Ronaldo won two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo previously won three Premier League titles and a Champions League at Manchester United, before which he represented Sporting CP in Portugal.

How old is Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo was born on 5 February 1985. He is 36 years old.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's squad number?

Ronaldo will wear the No.7 shirt for Portugal at Euro 2020. At club level for Juventus, he also wears the No.7.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth?

Ronaldo has an estimated net worth of £358m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's contract length?

Ronaldo's contract at Juventus runs until the summer of 2022. He signed a four-year deal upon joining the club in 2018.

What is Cristiano Ronaldo's salary?

Ronaldo earns an estimated £540,000 per week at Juventus, according to The Sun.