Euro 2020 – who is Croatia’s manager?

Zlatko Dalic will lead Croatia at Euro 2020, after they topped their qualifying group, winning five of their eight games.

Croatia tasted defeat just once, finishing ahead of Wales, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan to reach their fifth consecutive European Championship.

Ante Cacic was in charge when they made it to the round of 16 last time, before being replaced by Dalic in 2017.

The 54-year-old started his managerial career at former club Varteks, guiding his team to the final of the Croatian Cup, where they lost to Rijeka.

Dalic took over at Rijeka in 2007, subsequently moving to Dinamo Tirana and Slaven Belupo ahead of a prolonged spell in the Middle East.

He managed Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Faisaly and Al-Hilal, followed by three years in the United Arab Emirates with Al-Ain, where he won the title and reached the final of the AFC Champions League.

Dalic has enjoyed great success with Croatia too, leading his country to the final of the last World Cup, seeing off Denmark, Russia and England along the way.

Goals from Ivan Perisic and Mario Mandzukic eliminated Gareth Southgate’s side, who had taken an early lead through Kieran Trippier’s free kick.

In an entertaining final, France proved too strong for Croatia, winning 4-2 as they reclaimed their world champions tag 20 years after first succeeding on home soil.

Dalic has announced his squad for this summer’s Euros, leaning heavily on several tournament veterans in the form of Perisic, Luka Modric, Domagoj Vida and Dejan Lovren.

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic and Luton Town goalkeeper Simon Sluga are the two English-based players who made the cut, alongside Rangers’ Borna Barisic.

Croatia have been drawn in Group B alongside England, the Czech Republic and Scotland, and are expected to progress to the knockout rounds.