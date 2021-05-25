Euro 2020 – who is Germany’s manager?

Joachim Low will lead Germany at Euro 2020, looking to bring his 15-year reign as manager of the national team to a successful end.

Low has already announced that he will be stepping down at the tournament’s conclusion and is hoping to go out on a high.

It’s expected that his former assistant, Hansi Flick, will take over after a trophy-filled spell in charge of Bayern Munich.

Low started his managerial career with Swiss side FC Frauenfeld, before taking charge of Stuttgart, Fenerbahce and Austria Wien amongst others.

Following a disastrous showing at Euro 2004, Jurgen Klinsmann was tasked with revitalising Germany ahead of a World Cup on home soil and did so impressively, taking them to the semi-finals.

He left after the tournament finished, with his assistant Low taking charge and promising to commit to the same attacking approach.

Germany went on to reach the final of Euro 2008, losing 1-0 to Spain, before a new generation of players emerged at the next World Cup.

Manuel Neuer, Mats Hummels, Sami Khedira, Mesut Ozil and Thomas Muller would all become key figures under Low for the next decade.

They all played their part in Germany winning the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, beating Argentina through Mario Gotze’s extra-time goal.

It was the pinnacle of Low’s reign, and the much-needed modernisation of the national team set-up, which had clung on to past successes for too long.

Low stayed in post after an embarrassing exit at the group stage of the last World Cup and is keen to deliver one final flourish before moving on.

Germany have been drawn in Group F alongside Portugal, France and Hungary and are hopeful of challenging to win the tournament.