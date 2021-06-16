Euro 2020 – Olivier Giroud: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Olivier Giroud will be hoping for another triumphant summer with France at the European Championship.

The striker has won 108 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2011.

France have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee France a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Olivier Giroud play for?

Giroud plays his club football for Chelsea, having made the move to Stamford Bridge in 2018.

The striker has scored 39 goals in 119 appearances for the Blues, with whom he has won the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup.

He previously won three FA Cups with Arsenal, scoring 105 goals in 253 outings for the Gunners.

Giroud has also played for Grenoble, Istres, Tours and Montpellier.

How old is Olivier Giroud?

He is 34 years old.

What is Olivier Giroud's squad number?

Giroud will wear the No.9 shirt for France at Euro 2020. At club level for Chelsea, he wears the No.18.

What is Olivier Giroud's net worth?

Giroud has an estimated net worth of £42.5m, according to glusea.com.

What is Olivier Giroud's contract length?

Giroud's contract at Chelsea runs until the summer of 2022. He signed a one-year extension with the London side shortly before Euro 2020 got under way.

What is Olivier Giroud's salary?

Giroud earns an estimated £110,000 per week at Chelsea, according to salarysport.com.