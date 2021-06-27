Euro 2020: Player ratings from Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic

The Czech Republic took advantage of Matthijs de Ligt's red card to secure a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands and book quarter-final date with Denmark.

FourFourTwo runs the rule over who stepped up and who struggled on the night...

Netherlands

GK Maarten Stekelenburg: 4

Went too long too often without a target man to aim at. Nearly dropped one in his own net in the second half, before ball watching for the opening goal.

RCB Stefan de Vrij: 6

Strong in the tackle. One of the Dutch’s better performers in defence.

CB Matthijs de Ligt: 5

Superb covering block in the first half denied the Czech an opener, but panicked when one on one with Schik to be sent off, correctly, in the second.

LCB Daley Blind: 6

Began well, his long-range passing creating early Dutch pressure. Struggled to turn the tide second half, as one of the team’s most experienced heads.

RWB Denzel Dumfries: 8

Comfortably the Dutch’s best performer. A brilliant attacking threat, but also did well defensively. Will attract big money this summer.

CM Frenkie de Jong: 7

A few bright early runs, carrying the ball well when under pressure, but faded second half. Unable to wrest control from Soucek as the game went on.

CM Marten de Roon: 5

Unable to impose himself on the game. Substituted in the second half as the Netherlands searched for an equaliser.

LWB Patrick van Aanholt: 4

Much of the Czech successes came down the Dutch left. The difference between Dumfries on the opposite flank was stark.

ACM Gini Wijnaldum: 5

Barely got involved. The Netherlands needed more from their captain.

CF Memphis Depay: 5

A couple of promising runs and one excellent flick to set up Malen’s chance, but largely quiet. Contributed very little after going 1-0 down.

CF Donyell Malen: 5

Bright in the first 10 minutes, but missing Holland’s biggest chance at the beginning of the second half proved the turning point for the team’s capitulation.

SUBSTITUTES

Quincy Promes: 5

Brought on to try to change the game after the red card, but struggled show his skills.

Wout Weghorst: 5

Few crosses for the 6ft 6in forward to attack, despite the Netherlands needing to find a goal.

Steven Berghuis: 5

Technically good, but little time to make an impact.

Jurrien Timber: 5

Played the last 10 minutes instead of Van Aanholt.

Czech Republic

GK Tomas Vaclik: 8

Came off his line expertly to stop Malen scoring in the second half. His long kicks caused headaches for the Dutch all evening.

RB Vladimir Coufal: 7

Tidy in possession and worked tirelessly down the left flank. The defender had a sensational season at West Ham and his good form continues.

CB Tomas Kalas: 8

Phenomenal in the air at both ends. It was the defender’s header back across the box that led to Holes’ winning goal. Imperious throughout.

CB Ondrej Celustka: 7

Produced a fantastic block to deny Dumfries in the first half and never gave Depay an inch. Rock solid performance from the Sparta Prague man.

LB Pavel Kaderabek: 7

Energy and desire from the first minute. It was never going to be an easy night, given the quality and pace of Dumfries coming down his flank, but the defender handled the pressure admirably.

DM Tomas Holes: 9

Nodded home the Czech Republic’s opening goal and deserved his moment of glory. It was his surging run which led to the second goal, too. Nobody worked harder than the Slavia Prague midfielder.

DM Tomas Soucek: 7

Strong, determined and unbeatable in the air. The Czech powerhouse bullied the Dutch midfield and took care of the ball from start to finish. A star performer of the Euros so far.

RW Lukas Masopust: 7

Provided a quality outlet for his teammates when they won the ball back. Carried the ball forward with intent and put one chance on a plate for Schick in the first half. Excellent all-round wing play.

ACM Antonin Barak: 7

The attacking midfielder had a gilt-edged chance to score in the first period, but was denied by an incredible De Ligt block. Made up for it with a bruising performance behind the striker.

LW Petr Sevcik: 7

Got in behind the Dutch defence on several occasions in the first half but hius final ball was found wanting. Worked doggedly until his late withdrawal.

CF Patrik Schick: 9

Another goal for the Bayer Leverkusen striker, who has to be one of the standout players of the tournament so far. Hassled and harried de Ligt into the handball which led to his dismissal - the moment that swung the game in the Czech’s direction.

SUBSTITUTES

Jakub Jankto: 6

Came on for Masopust with 10 minutes to go and his energy gave 10-man Holland a fresh headache.

Adam Hlozek: 6

Replaced Sevcik with five minutes to go and did his duty.

Alex Kral: 6

Holes was withdrawn to save his legs and Kral made sure he wasn’t missed at the end. Tidy on the ball and got stuck in.

Michael Krmencik: 5

Being Schick’s understudy can’t be much fun but did his job for the final few minutes.

Michal Sadilek: 5

Replaced the hard-working Barak for the final few minutes.

