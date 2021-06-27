Euro 2020 – When does Joachim Low leave?

Joachim Low is attempting to win another trophy with Germany at this summer's European Championship.

Having taken charge of the national team in 2006, Low is by far the longest-serving manager at Euro 2020.

He was first brought into the Mannschaft setup in 2004 and served as Jurgen Klinsmann's assistant for two years.

Klinsmann stepped down after guiding Germany to the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup on home soil, and Low was named as a his successor.

Germany finished as runners-up at Euro 2008 and then reached the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup, before being eliminated by eventual champions Spain.

The three-time European champions reached the semi-finals of Euro 2012, before winning the World Cup in Brazil two years later.

Low was named as the FIFA World Coach of the Year in 2014 and decided to stay on as Germany boss following that summer's success.

His team reached the semi-finals of Euro 2016 but were knocked out by France, the host nation.

The DFB (German Football Association) retained faith in Low despite Germany's failure to win the European Championship, but many supporters called for a change after the 2018 World Cup.

Germany suffered an ignominious group stage exit in Russia after defeats by Mexico and South Korea.

Many felt Low should step down after that early elimination, but he was determined to turn Germany's fortunes around.

Results and performances over the last three years have largely been disappointing, though, and Low announced before Euro 2020 that he will leave the job after the tournament.

Germany qualified for the knockout stage as Group F runners-up, but they were not entirely convincing in the group phase.

A 1-0 defeat by France was followed by an excellent display in the 4-2 victory over Portugal, but Germany then scraped through by drawing 2-2 with Hungary.

A loss to England in the round of 16 on Tuesday would bring Low's 15-year tenure as Germany manager to an end.