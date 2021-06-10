Euro 2020 – Who is David Alaba's wife and does he have kids?

David Alaba is expected to be an integral player for Austria at this summer's European Championship.

The Bayern Munich defender, who will join Real Madrid on July 1, has won 81 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his debut in 2009.

Born in Vienna in 1992, Alaba moved to Bayern aged 16 and has won 10 Bundesliga titles and two Champions Leagues during his first-team career at the Allianz Arena.

Alaba is in a long-term relationship with his girlfriend, Shalimar Heppner. They started dating in 2017 and now have a child together.

Heppner is from Munich and works as a model and PR manager. She gave birth to a baby boy in 2019.

Alaba has enjoyed huge success at club level, but he will be competing at only his second international tournament.

He just missed out on Euro 2008, which Austria co-hosted, and had to wait until the following year for his international bow.

The Austrians failed to qualify for Euro 2012, as well as the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups, and were knocked out of Euro 2016 in the group stage.

They will be hoping to do better at Euro 2020, which gets under way on June 11.

The tournament will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries.

Austria have been drawn in Group C and will face the Netherlands, Ukraine and North Macedonia in the first round.

A top-two finish would guarantee Austria a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance.

Alaba and his colleagues have an opportunity to make history in the coming weeks, as Austria seek to reach the knockout stage of the European Championship for the first time.

Football fans in the country will hope the likes of Alaba and Marcel Sabitzer can step up this summer, with Austria desperate to make their mark on the continental stage.