Euro 2020 – Who is Harry Maguire's wife and does he have kids?

England will be hoping to have Harry Maguire fully fit for the remainder of their European Championship campaign.

The Manchester United defender has not featured yet at Euro 2020 after suffering knee ligament damage last month.

Maguire is expected to be available for selection for England's game against Czech Republic on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old is widely seen as one of his country's most important players.

Maguire looks set to replace Tyrone Mings in the heart of England's defence once he gets back up to speed.

Gareth Southgate is likely to start Maguire alongside fellow Yorkshireman John Stones at centre-back.

The United stopper has made 32 appearances for England to date, scoring three goals.

He will be supported throughout the summer by his fiancée Fern Hawkins.

The childhood sweethearts first met in Sheffield, the city where Maguire was born.

The couple began their relationship in 2011 and have now been together for 10 years.

They got engaged in 2018 after Maguire proposed during a trip to Paris.

The couple have two children together. Their first daughter, Lillie Saint, was born in 2019. Their second daughter, Pipe Rose, entered the world in 2020.

England are hoping to win Euro 2020 and remain one of the bookmakers' favourites to triumph in the pan-continental competition.

However, they have got their campaign off to a stuttering start, as a narrow 1-0 victory over Croatia was followed by a disappointing 0-0 draw with Scotland.

Supporters will be hoping for an improvement against the Czechs, but England are in effect already through to the knockout phase.

A return of four points is likely to be enough for the Three Lions to advance, either in the top two of Group D or as one of the best third-place finishers.

Maguire will be taking part in his second international tournament, having been a key part of Southgate's side at the World Cup in Russia three years ago.