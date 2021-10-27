FIFA 22: Here's the best wonderkids XI that you can build on the game

Wonderkids are the first players you need to scout in FIFA 22 Career Mode - it's all about the future of your team as much as the present.

And anyway, there are so many players who can be bought for your team now that will help you out this season as much as five years down the line. It seems like younger players are getting better - and that's certainly the case in FIFA.

FIFA 22 How are player ratings calculated?

Here's the best XI you can buy in the game with an eye on the future...

GK: Maarten Vandervoordt

THE FULL LIST (Image credit: Getty) FIFA 22 The 150 best wonderkids in the game

Maarten Vandervoordt is already a veteran of wonderkid lists. The Belgian stopper is a giant between the sticks at the age of 18 - so imagine how good he's going to be in five years, let alone 10.

Genk's no.1 is only 71-rated at the start of FIFA 22 but he can develop by 16 points, making him one of the most satisfying players to sign in the game as well as one of the most valuable.

RB: Pedro Porro

(Image credit: Getty)

Manchester City arguably have two of the best 10 right-backs in world football right now, in Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker. With Pedro Porro on loan at Sporting Lisbon, they perhaps have one of the best in the next decade, too.

Porro is 80-rated, making him a solid option for a Premier League side - but rises to 87 in no time at all. The Spaniard has pace to burn and is extremely fun to use up and down the right flank on FIFA 22.

CB: Wesley Fofana

(Image credit: Getty)

Before his injury in preseason, Wesley Fofana seemed like he was on an upwards trajectory. The Leicester City defender will still, at least, reach his potential in FIFA 22.

The 20-year-old is rated at 78 at the start of Career Mode and will slot nicely into a Premier League defence. With the potential to improve by eight potential points, however, Fofana can become world-class in little to no time.

CB: Josko Gvardiol

(Image credit: Getty)

He's already been to Euro 2020 and now RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol is destined for the top on FIFA 22.

The young Croatian develops into a formidable defender on Career Mode, whether you choose to deploy him centrally or on the left. He's just 19 years old right now - but by the time he's 28, he'll be 87-rated and one of the most reliable defenders in the world.

LB: Alphonso Davies

(Image credit: Getty)

Alphonso Davies's rise to the top has been almost as quick as the Canadian himself. Bayern Munich's left-back is phenomenally exciting - and he's only going to get better in this year's Career Mode.

Davies is already one of the quickest players in the game and when he hits his peak, he'll be an 89-rated defender capable of tearing through the opposition right-back. He'll cost a fair sum - but he's worth it, just for the fun of getting to charge down the left with all that speed.

CM: Phil Foden

(Image credit: Getty)

Phil Foden is already one of the best players in the league. He's perhaps usurped Kevin De Bruyne as the first name on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet. Imagine what he'll look like at his peak.

The Manchester City midfielder is 84-rated at the start of the game and will climb to a 92 rating over the course of your save. He's got four-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot, too - well worth buying if you can find the cash.

CM: Ryan Gravenberch

(Image credit: Getty)

Ryan Gravenberch is a Rolls Royce midfielder capable of playing as a no.6, no.8 and no.10 in real life. Given that he plays for Ajax, he's somewhat affordable in FIFA.

The Dutchman will surge from a 78-rating to 90 in no time. With a four-star weak foot too, he's perfect for any midfield.

CM: Pedri

(Image credit: Getty)

Pedri is the worst-kept secret in football, having played so many minutes over the last couple of years that you'd barely notice he was a wonderkid at all. Believe it or not, he's not even close to his ceiling.

The precocious Spaniard can grow by 10 more rating points. If you can make Barcelona an offer they simply can't refuse, he'll enhance any team.

RW: Jadon Sancho

(Image credit: PA Images)

With five-star skill moves at the start of FIFA 22, Jadon Sancho is as much one for the present as the future.

Manchester United's marquee signing - until CR7 came along, at least - is only going to improve in Career Mode, too. Sancho starts 87-rated and rises by four points over the course of your save. He's well worth signing if you can.

ST: Erling Haaland

(Image credit: Getty)

Obviously, Erling Haaland is very, very good already. That he's not yet at his peak is frightening.

The Norwegian is 88-rated at the start of FIFA 22's career mode. He'll grow to become a 93-rated striker in no time at all, coming to define a fictional era within your game. He's simply unstoppable - you just have to sign him, right?

LW: Ansu Fati

(Image credit: Getty)

Barcelona's new no.10 will become as talismanic as the last one in more than a few FIFA 22 Career Modes over the coming weeks and months, as the young winger improves by a whopping 14 points.

He's so much fun to play with, too. Fati has pace and creativity in abundance, along with four-star skills and weak foot. If you can tempt him from the Camp Nou, he'll set your side alight.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on the magazine. Cheers!

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

FM22 Facepack guide: how to install real names, kits, skins and badges

FM22 All the best free agents to watch out for this year

FM22 Tactics guide: The best formations you need to try