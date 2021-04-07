Quiz! Can you name the 71 players to score for Chelsea in the Champions League?

10 minutes on the clock, 71 players to guess.

Chelsea were the first team since 2000 to win the Champions League, having never won the trophy before.

That win on penalties against Bayern Munich in 2012 went down in history for all the right reasons - and with Bayern the holders and potentially the best side in Europe right now, maybe Chelsea will have to repeat that feat.

2012's triumph may still be the benchmark for the Blues - tonight though, the boys from the Bridge go again under Thomas Tuchel after an impressive disposal of Atletico Madrid in the previous round. It's safe to say they're one of the strongest teams left in the competition.

Chelsea have always had a lot of firepower for the rest of Europe to fear, however. Ever since they entered the competition for the first time, they've had players capable of changing games. Today we're asking you who they are.

