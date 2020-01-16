Quiz! Can you name every Premier League top four and EFL promoted team of the 2010s?

The 2010s was a strange one for English football, that begun with Manchester United adjusting to life without Cristiano Ronaldo and Fulham playing in a Europa League final.

We were preparing for a South African World Cup, and Fabio Capello was still England manager. Fast-forward 10 years and my, have things changed.

Some things remain the same - such as the evergreen reliability of James Milner and Gary Lineker cracking dad jokes on the Match of the Day sofa - but the footballing landscape is radically different, on every rung of the ladder.

Along the way, your club has probably experienced at least some kind of joy - we hope - but can you recall who had the most to cheer about?

We've listed the top four from each Premier League season from the last 10 years - plus every team promoted from the Championship, League One and League Two. You have 12 minutes to guess every single one.

Once you're done, remember to tell us how you did @FourFourTwo and send to your friends!

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from England 4-1 Netherlands at Euro 96?

While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant subscribers' offer? Get the game's greatest stories and best journalism direct to your door – just £3 for the first 3 issues. Cheers!

NOW TRY...

QUIZ Can you name Jose Mourinho's last 30 signings?​

NEW ISSUE Check out our new issue, a Euro 96 special

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com