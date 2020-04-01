Quiz! Can you name the XIs that Clarence Seedorf won the Champions League with?
It's the big Dutchman's birthday today - how many of his most successful teammates can you list in ten minutes?
Ten minutes on the clock, 44 names to guess - don't forget the man himself!
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and send to some friends!
NEW ISSUE In the mag! Ronaldo's new record
NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name every country to compete at a FIFA World Cup?
What a footballer Clarence Seedorf was. Graceful on the ball, capable of beating a man and with a ferocious long shot on him.
The Dutchman was a member of four Champions League-winning sides. Unusually though, Super Claz won the trophy with three different sides.
The first came in 1995 with Louis van Gaal's Ajax side, against AC Milan - a team Seedorf would later play for. Three years later though, the Dutchman won the title with Real Madrid.
In 2003 and 2007, Seedorf would go on to win the title another couple of times with Milan. His side were 3-0 up in 2005, with a hand on the trophy, too.
While you're here, why not take advantage of our brilliant new subscribers' offer? Get 5 copies of the world's greatest football magazine for just £5 – the game's greatest stories and finest journalism direct to your door for less than the cost of a London pint. Cheers!
NOW READ...
COVID-19 Why it’s so hard to stomach football clubs furloughing staff wages
RANKED The 10 best right-backs in the world
GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.