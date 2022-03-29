In the mag: Inside the new Arsenal! Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Martinelli and more discuss the Gunners' reinvention. PLUS 30 years of the Premier League supplement + EFL Top 50, Dani Alves, Ukraine, Butt...

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select 'May 2022'.

First a message from our editor, James Andrew:

The first Arsenal team I remember was George Graham’s and its famous back four; arms flung aloft in unison to protect their crown jewels – otherwise known as David Seaman and his mighty ’tache – at all costs.

Then came Arsene Wenger and his mid-90s revolution that changed English football forever, producing a pair of domestic Doubles and that historic Invincibles campaign. But while four more FA Cups followed in the remainder of Wenger’s tenure, Gooners won’t need reminding that it’s now been 18 years since their last league title. The debate about whether Arsene clung on for too long had raged for years until his reign finally ended in 2018 – at which point, Arsenal suddenly found themselves lost in the wilderness.

Until 2022, that is. What we appear to be seeing now is the start of something exciting at the Emirates – at least the first team for some time that a frazzled fanbase can truly believe in. It’s too soon to say the days of titles and champagne football are on their way back, but in Mikel Arteta they have a man with a plan.

In this issue, we hear from three of his key players – Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Martinelli – plus a host of former insiders for their take on the Gunners’ great restoration act. Enjoy...

Supplement: 30 years of the Premier League

(Image credit: Future)

Over 52 pages, FFT celebrates the brilliant, bedazzling and oft-forgotten moments of the last three decades. It's been emotional...

In the main mag...

Gunner be starting something

(Image credit: Future)

Youthful, bold, often brilliant and – whisper it – even very British, Arsenal’s exciting new era has left Gooners dreaming of Champions League nights again. Now, FFT hears from key figures past, present and (they hope) future for the inside scoop on their thrilling reboot. Buckle up, it could be quite a ride...

EFL 50... voted for by you!

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, it's that time of year again – thanks to help from you, dear readers, FFT presents our annual list of the finest players outside England's top flight...

Dani Alves on Barça, Pep, Tuchel and more

(Image credit: Future)

He'd been written off before his shock late-2021 return to Barcelona – by everyone except him. The affable icon tells FFT about his Camp Nou comeback, playing under a pair of managerial greats… and one last big dream

Nicky Butt answers YOUR questions

(Image credit: Future)

What was it like holding together a midfield in the 1999 Champions League Final? Would he have left Old Trafford if he'd known Keano was going the following year? How did he burn Peter Schmeichel's member on a kettle? And does he have a Manchester City tattoo?! The Manchester United great answers all...

Death, glory and Dynamo Kyiv

(Image credit: Future)

The Ukrainian giants inspired Escape To Victory and overcame Chernobyl – before their players had to flee once more. This is their heroic story

On the ground: El Gran Derbi

(Image credit: Future)

Barcelona and Real Madrid are irrelevant in Seville, a city split in two by red and green for Spain’s most febrile derby. So when Sevilla hosted Betis in a crucial top-of-the-table clash, FFT had to be there for the hottest ticket in town...

Arbroath: oh, brother

(Image credit: Future)

After conquering the fourth and third tiers, Arbroath climbed to the summit of another division this term in their quest to reach the Scottish Premiership... despite being the only part-time team in the league. FFT chats to their lively managerial double act – twin brothers Dick and Ian Campbell – about Scotland’s most romantic tale of 2022

The striker who went to war

(Image credit: Future)

Phil Stant played with Kerry Dixon at Reading and then scored freely for the likes of Hereford, Cardiff and Lincoln. He also saw first-hand the horrors of the Falklands War. Forty years on, he tells FFT why forgetting simply isn’t an option

In the Players Lounge...

(Image credit: Future)

Harry Redknapp relives Odemwingie and the England job, Geremi reminisces about brilliant Cameroon kits, Paul Parker remembers Italia 90, while Javier Saviola explains what it was like winning La Liga with Real Madrid... after being ditched by Barça.

Upfront...

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

Rangers (and all-round) hero Ally McCoist picks out the four matches which changed his life, Watford fan and Radio 1's Chris Stark recalls weird meetings with Elton John, while former Tottenham and Swansea striker Fernando Llorente harks back to his glory days with both.

Elsewhere there's chaos in Mexico, memories of when Leeds United tried to take on Formula 1, the Leicester fan doing Europe without flying, our ultimate quiz and much more from Planet Football.

Going Around The Grounds...

(Image credit: Future)

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough opens up on his promotion hopes and dad's rubbish advice, while our regular columnist Ian Holloway – an inhabitant of 48 different homes – explains the unseen off-field strains of management.

We also head for Fleetwood United to hear why they've bought clubs in Dubai and South Africa, chat to the Derby reporter who recently racked up his 1,000th consecutive match covering the Rams and profile Stoke's D'Margio Wright-Phillips – son of Shaun.

Bradford are the featured club in Best & Worst, Hibernian legend Franck Sauzee is remembered... as is Bill Shankly's Huddersfield toilet seat. And it was all going so well...

