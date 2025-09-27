FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 20: Red clubs, Red Bull clubs and redemption stories
Enjoy your weekend lie-in with a cup of tea and FourFourTwo's latest edition of the Weekend Crossword
It's Saturday, we're looking forward to another weekend of football – and a football crossword is exactly what we need to kick off the day.
Now in its 20th edition, FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword combines all the fun of a regular crossword with clues that only an elite football quizzer would know, as we delve into clubs that play in red and some of the greatest comeback tales of the game this this week's edition.
And we want to hear from you: enter your email address and tell us how you got on in the comments. Are you ready for it?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
