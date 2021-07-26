In the mag: 2021-22 Season Preview special! Double issue previewing 139 clubs from eight leagues, PLUS Euro 2020 diary, Kaka and more

Order the new issue with free delivery here – just select 'Season Preview 2021' from the dropdown.

It’s been 16 long months since clubs have been able to throw open their gates and allow full crowds in – so the start of this season really does feel a lot more special.

You only have to look at the Euros – especially the games at Wembley – to realise what a difference fans being in stadiums makes. It’s not just a good thing for matchgoing fans, but also for those watching on TV; those who saw Denmark’s phenomenal home support against Russia in Copenhagen, for example, will remember it for some time.

From ground to ground, some things just don’t change: the smell of overcooked onions; the sense of hope as you squeeze through a turnstile; the knowing nod to the person you’ve sat near for years but still don’t know their name; the anticipation that something great may happen for your club this season (but inevitably doesn’t). All of that and more is returning, and we should celebrate it.

While this issue is all about looking forward to the year ahead and seeing how your team will get on, we couldn’t not look back on the Euros. As such, we’ve dedicated 20 pages to a truly brilliant tournament – while England fell short at the final hurdle, the team did us proud.

Enjoy the season ahead, and good luck to your clubs – especially if you’re of

a Fulham persuasion...

100-page season preview guide!

It's almost here! Sure, the early focus will rightly be on supporters returning to their natural habitats once and for all (we hope) – but on the pitch, there's another fine season ahead.

Here, in a bumper 100-page guide, FFT's panel of experts rate and slate all 139 teams in the Premier League, Championship, League One, Two, Scottish Premiership, National League and the WSL... with predicted tables for all. That's our head on the chopping block right there.

And in your regular FourFourTwo...

With fans returning, we commissioned Japanese illustrator Yo Hosoyamada to come up with a modern take on Lowry's legendary Going to the Match for our cover inside the bag... and we hope you'll agree, it's an absolute beauty.

See inside for...

62 things we can't wait to see in 2021-22

New year, new dreams – and good grief, we’re going to enjoy this one. Taking our seats is the only thing most of us want in 2021-22, but that won’t stop us from getting lairy about title scraps, returning icons – and the odd Hollywood ending...

Euro 2020 review

FFT looks back at an unforgettable tournament, recalling the good, bad, weird and downright bizarre from Europe's summer showpiece. Tiny cars at the ready...

Kaka answers YOUR questions

We sat down with the Brazilian legend to put our readers' posers to him. What was it like to almost lose his career before it even began? How cool was it being part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning squad? Has he gotten over Istanbul yet? And when could he have joined a Premier League club?

The post-war boom

Football fans haven’t been locked out of grounds for this long since the Second World War – when attendances rocketed as supporters reclaimed their beloved game. If this return is anything like that one, records will tumble...

The Premier League’s official game takes over weekends for millions – and often wrecks them as well. Its beginnings may have been humble, but FPL is now an exploding global phenomenon dominated by the rich and famous... and baiting top-flight managers right across the country

How Brentford cracked the big time

Brentford’s journey from League Two to the Premier League has featured controversial innovation, penalty chaos and enough play-off heartbreak to last a lifetime. But now they’re finally here – and Bees heroes past and present tell FFT how they did it

Big Ron Manager revisited

When cash-strapped Peterborough were handed a £100,000 lifeline from Sky in early 2006, chairman Barry Fry agreed to expose his promotion-chasing club to a fly-on-the-wall documentary. What could go wrong? Just about everything...

In the Players Lounge...

Mark Hughes winds up a legend, Salomon Kalou remembers becoming Chelsea's unofficial club photographer, Lee Cattermole admits he's no Netflix fan, while Sander Westerveld reveals his big Liverpool regret...

Going Around The Grounds

Bolton Wanderers' supremely confident gaffer Ian Evatt explains why back-to-back promotions are the only aim this season, Robbie Savage tells us why the future is bright for Macclesfield upon their rebirth in the ninth tier, and columnist Ian Holloway busts the myth of needing a strong start.

Elsewhere, Swansea are the club in focus for Best & Worst, while we profile Plymouth hotshot Luke Jephcott, recall Claudio Caniggia's mad time at Dundee and honour the two-time European Cup winner who couldn't win a cap for his country. It's all going on...

