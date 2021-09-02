How close are Women's Super League grounds to the men's stadiums?

Three Women's Super League clubs now share their home ground with the men's teams, in anew record for top-flight women's football.

Reading Women have shared the 24,000 capacity Madejski Stadium with the men's side since the start of the 2020/21 season – the only team with this arrangement at the time. That has changed this season, as Birmingham City Women will move from Solihull Moors to St Andrew's, and Leicester City Women move from the Pirelli Stadium in Burton to Leicester's King Power Stadium (though will play in Burton, nine miles away, when home games clash with the men's team).

Manchester City Women are about as close as you can get without sharing a stadium. They have played at the City Academy Stadium, situated adjacent to the Etihad Stadium, since their inception in 2014.

The team with the furthest Women's Super League ground from their men's side is Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls play at The People's Pension Stadium in Crawley, 21 miles away from the American Express Community Stadium in Falmer where the men play.

The most popular Women's Super League ground distance is 12 miles with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham all having their stadiums that distance away from their men's teams. Manchester United Women play at Leigh Sports Village, Arsenal Women at Meadow Park, and Tottenham Women at The Hive.

Chelsea's WSL ground is unique in that it is not next to Stamford Bridge but is owned by the club. Most WSL teams hire their grounds from other clubs, but Chelsea purchased Kingsmeadow from Wimbledon back in 2015 with the women's side moving in at the start of the 2017/18 stadium. With Wimbledon having since returned to the rebuilt Plough Lane, Chelsea Women now only share their ground with the men's development team.

Everton Women also managed to find a uniquely local site for their WSL ground by playing at Walton Hall Park. The ground is just a mile from Goodison Park and was renovated specifically for Everton Women in 2019.

Women's Super League grounds

The full list of distances between WSL grounds and their respective men's grounds are:

Birmingham City (St Andrew's, Birmingham) - 0 miles

Manchester City (Academy Stadium, Manchester) - 0 miles

Reading (Madejski Stadium, Reading) - 0 miles

Leicester City (King Power Stadium, Leicester) - 0 miles

Everton (Walton Hall Park, Liverpool) - 1 mile

Chelsea (Kingsmeadow, Kingston upon Thames) - 7 miles

Aston Villa (Bescot Stadium, Walsall) - 9 miles

West Ham (Victoria Road. Dagenham) - 10 miles

Arsenal (Meadow Park, Borehamwood) - 12 miles

Manchester United (Leigh Sports Village, Manchester) - 12 miles

Tottenham Hotspur (The Hive Stadium, Canons Park) - 12 miles

Brighton & Hove Albion (Broadfield Stadium, Crawley) - 21 miles

