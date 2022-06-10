Nations League: What stadium is England vs Italy being played at?
By Tom Hancock published
England face Italy in the Nations League in a rare home match not taking place at Wembley
England entertain Italy in Group A3 of the Nations League on Saturday, as the teams meet for the first time since last summer's Euro 2020 final.
But the Three Lions won't quite get the chance to avenge their penalty shootout defeat at Wembley - as this game is being played elsewhere...
Molineux is the venue for this contest - which will take place behind closed doors.
That's due to sanctions imposed by UEFA following crowd trouble at the aforementioned final of Euro 2020.
Wolves' home ground also plays host to Tuesday's clash with Hungary - for which fans will be in attendance.
England's senior men's team have played at Molineux on four previous occasions - the last of them a 1958 World Cup qualifier against Denmark in 1956, which saw Tommy Taylor score a hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Walter Winterbottom's Three Lions.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and is also a keen follower of Borussia Dortmund. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
