Nations League: What stadium is England vs Italy being played at?

England entertain Italy in Group A3 of the Nations League on Saturday, as the teams meet for the first time since last summer's Euro 2020 final.

But the Three Lions won't quite get the chance to avenge their penalty shootout defeat at Wembley - as this game is being played elsewhere...

Molineux is the venue for this contest - which will take place behind closed doors.

That's due to sanctions imposed by UEFA following crowd trouble at the aforementioned final of Euro 2020.

Wolves' home ground also plays host to Tuesday's clash with Hungary - for which fans will be in attendance.

England's senior men's team have played at Molineux on four previous occasions - the last of them a 1958 World Cup qualifier against Denmark in 1956, which saw Tommy Taylor score a hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Walter Winterbottom's Three Lions.