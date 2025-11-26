Explained: How many tickets qualified nations could get for World Cup 2026

Football fans across the world will be eagerly anticipating next year’s World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, particularly if their country has qualified.

There will be some newcomers at the tournament: Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan have all qualified for the first time.

And there will be some well-supported bigger nations making the trip to North America, among them England, who qualified under Thomas Tuchel without conceding a goal.

Canada given limited allocation for World Cup games

BMO Field, Toronto is one of the host stadiums of the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

But there could be some concern for dedicated international fans about the difficulty of getting tickets for games at World Cup 2026.

That could even apply to fans of host nations, who might find there are far more neutrals in the stadiums.

Canada Soccer have reportedly been given an allocation of just eight percent of the "purchasable inventory" for each Canada game at the World Cup.

These will be distributed across various price categories, and will only be available for members of the CanadaRED program.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That would mean just 3,600 available tickets at the 45,000 capacity BMO field in Toronto, and 4,320 tickets at the 54,000-seater B.C. Place in Vancouver.

Other tickets have been earmarked for FIFA, sponsors, media and premium hospitality packages, while the worldwide ticket lottery is now open.

Dynamic pricing will be utilised again, as in Qatar, which will mean prices can increase for neutral fans depending on demand and seat locations.

BC Place, Vancouver is one of the host stadiums of the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hospitality packages for matches have already gone on sale, starting at an eye-watering $2,500 (£1,900).

The cost of tickets and availability for fans is likely to be a major point of discussion at the World Cup. FFT would expect a uniform approach to ticket allocation, meaning fans of England, Wales and Scotland could face a battle to snap up tickets for their respective group matches.

FIFA will certainly hope there is more demand in North America, after several matches at World Cup 2022 in Qatar were played out at half-empty stadiums.