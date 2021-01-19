Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club of the noughties?

You have six minutes to guess 36 teams.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every club Wayne Rooney scored against for Manchester United?

One of the great things about the Premier League is that it allows for relegations and promotions.

It's something we take for granted. They don't have it in the MLS, for example: it means that theoretically, any club in the football pyramid could be crowned champions of England.

While it's great for Football Manager, it also means that periods in time become defined by the clubs that were in the league. When you were growing up, there were certain teams that played top tier football that don't anymore.

Today, we're asking you: who were the top tier sides during the noughties? There were 36 in total.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and get three copies of the magazine for just £3. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)...

NOW READ

MARK WHITE The sad demise of Mesut Ozil: How will the Arsenal star be remembered?

IN THE MAG 100 greatest Premier League players... EVER! Plus Ginola exclusive, the FA Cup thief, Nigel Pearson and more

RANKED! The 10 greatest Liverpool sides of all time