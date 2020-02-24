Quiz! Can you name Jurgen Klopp's top appearance makers for Liverpool?

Six minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess. How many can you name?

Jurgen Klopp: he does what he wants.

He's sworn live on BT Sport. He speaks openly about politics. He had the wacky idea to play Roberto Firmino up top, and perhaps most curiously, his Wikipedia page lists him as both at right-back and as a striker.

It's hard not to love the big German. He's seemingly fearless, has a great sense of humour and whether you love Liverpool or not, it's impossible to deny his impact.

The Reds meet West Ham United tonight, as they look to continue their Premier League winning spree and extend their run at the top of the tree to roughly 580 points. But our question for you this afternoon is about Liverpool stars past and present under Jurgen.

We've listed his most used 25 players. Some are still there, some aren't - he's been on Merseyside for five years, after all. All we want you to do is name his top appearance makers.

