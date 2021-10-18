Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from FA Cup final 2005?

Six minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess.

Patrick Vieira became a legend in his time in the Premier League, coming to represent the energy, the technicality and the intelligence of Arsene Wenger's greatest-ever sides.

But the French midfielder also had the grit, the tenacity and the fighting spirit to survive in English football. In the FA Cup final in 2005, Wenger leant heavily on that side of his team's strengths, rather than the graceful, free-flowing football.

Arsenal took a battering in that final. Wenger admitted it was the only time he'd ever gone out to defend in a match, as the Gunners put 11 men behind the ball and were peppered by Manchester United for two hours.

It came to spot-kicks. Up stepped Juventus-bound captain Pat, to bury the winner - and Arsenal took the trophy home. But who else played that day for both sides?

