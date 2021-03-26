Quiz! Can you name the top five scorers in the top five leagues this season?

Six minutes on the clock, 25 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the last 50 players to make their England debut?

There's not much more of the season to go - the race for the title is over in some countries.

That's when the race for the Champions League places becomes the thing worth playing for. There's also relegation to avoid. And plenty of other scores to be settled.

And then, there's the race for the Golden Boot; a specific period within every season in which teammates shove each other out of the way to up their tally. When players swear they got a touch on the ball and rue anything given as an own goal.

All we want to know from you today is who might be in the hunt for a golden boot...

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

RICHARD JOLLY How Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho found himself in golden form

ENGLAND WORLD CUP 2022 QUALIFYING Who else is in the group – and when are the fixtures?

BRAD FRIEDEL CHATS TO FFT “My time at Liverpool was probably the worst I played in my whole life!”