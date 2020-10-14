Quiz! Can you name the World Cup final line-ups from 2018?

Eight minutes on the clock, 27 players to guess.

When asked who she believed would win the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Yoko Ono replied, "A child who believes in a peaceful world".

Assuming that Kylian Mbappe believes in a peaceful world, Ono was sort of right. Aged just 19 at the time, the Paris Saint-Germain hitman became the first teenager since Pele in 1958 to score in the showpiece, as France cruised to victory with a 4-2 win.

It became their second tournament win, 20 years after their first on home soil in 1998. That was the same year that Mbappe was born - a great year for French football, indeed.

So since Croatia are out for revenge tonight against Les Bleus, do you remember the sides that met on that rainy Moscovian Sunday?

