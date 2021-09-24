West Ham United squad 2021/22: Full team for new Premier League season

No team enjoyed a turnaround like West Ham's last season, as the Hammers fell just two points short of an unprecedented top four finish - a year on from only just staying in the Premier League.

And even though their Champions League dream wasn't realised, there will be Europa League football at the London Stadium this season.

It's the first time West Ham have been in the competition proper for 15 years, and it's a mark of the remarkable progress they've made under David Moyes.

Now in his second spell in charge, the Scot oversaw a memorable 2020/21 campaign for the Hammers, which saw them achieve their highest top flight finish since 1998/99.

Could they go even further and break into the top four in 2021/22? It's a tall order, especially with the sides around them having strengthened over the summer, but West Ham have held onto all of their most prized assets.

Speculation over Declan Rice's future seems to have died down, while Tomas Soucek will be looking to back up a superb first full season in England, which saw the towering Czech midfielder score ten goals. Captain Mark Noble, meanwhile, will play his final season for the club he's proudly served for 17 years.

While centre-back Craig Dawson has signed permanently following a loan spell from Watford, Alphonse Areola is the only truly new arrival - the goalkeeper has joined on loan from PSG - of what has so far been a quiet summer in East London.

Speaking of loanees, Moyes would have loved to have brought Jesse Lingard back after his breathtaking loan spell in the second half of last season, but the midfielder appears set to stay at Manchester United - for now.

The squad is looks a little thin - notably up front, where Michail Antonio and Andriy Yarmolenko are both injury prone - but the Hammers do look well set to compete for those European places once again.

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola, David Martin, Lukasz Fabianski, Darren Randolph

Defenders: Craig Dawson, Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Issa Diop, Vladimir Coufal, Arthur Masuaku, Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Alex Kral, Nikola Vlasic

Forwards: Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Andriy Yarmolenko, Jarrod Bowen

