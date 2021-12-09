West Ham United v Dinamo Zagreb: How to watch the Europa League from anywhere in the world

West Ham United v Dinamo Zagreb, BT Sport, Thursday 9 December, 8pm GMT

West Ham will be looking to maintain their unbeaten record in the Europa League when they host Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday.

Some wondered whether the Hammers would be able to balance domestic and continental commitments this term, but they have done a fine job of it so far. David Moyes's men remain in fourth place in the Premier League following their come-from-behind victory over Chelsea at the weekend. We are approaching the midway point of the campaign and West Ham look like genuine top four contenders.

They are also going strong in Europe. West Ham have already booked their place in the round of 16 heading into matchday six. Their five games to date have yielded four victories and a draw, with West Ham scoring 11 goals and conceding just two. Moyes has decided to take the competition seriously but that stance has not adversely affected his team's form in the Premier League.

The Scot has tended to stick with a settled starting XI domestically, with fringe members of the squad granted an opportunity in the Europa League. Alphonse Areola, Andriy Yarmolenko, Mark Noble and Nikola Vlasic all started in the 2-0 triumph over Rapid Vienna last month. They will hope to be involved again on Thursday.

There are problems at the back, however. Having already lost Angelo Ogbonna to a cruciate ligament injury, West Ham are now without Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma and Ryan Fredericks. Cresswell could be passed fit in time for this match, but West Ham would still be short of options in defence.

Dinamo Zagreb will hope to take advantage of those injury woes. The Croatian outfit are second in Group H at present and must avoid defeat to advance to the preliminary knockout round. They lost 2-0 to West Ham on matchday one and will be hoping for a more positive outcome at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport ESPN in the UK.

