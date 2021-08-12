What time is BBC Match of the Day on?

Saturday nights are made for Match of the Day. Despite the omnipresence of football coverage and best bits whacked up on YouTube almost on the stroke of full-time, the BBC's flagship highlights package is a staple of the weekend.

The show returns again this Saturday night at the time of 10.30pm, as always. It's repeated at 8.45am the following morning, for any of you who fall asleep in front of the telly.

MOTD2 will be broadcast on Sunday night at 10.30pm, too.

This is the last season of the current rights package that the Beeb secured for the highlights of the Premier League, worth over £200m. The BBC has continuously broadcast MOTD since the early 2000s when they regained the rights from ITV's short-lived The Premiership.

As ever, Gary Lineker is back in the hot seat: the 2021/22 season, however, begins with Gabby Logan presenting the first show. Tim Cahill, Dion Dublin, Jermaine Jenas, Martin Keown, Danny Murphy, Micah Richards, Alan Shearer and Ian Wright are all likely to return this season as pundits.

Match of the Day uses a selection of BBC and freelance commentators. These include Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Jonathan Pearce, Steve Bower, Simon Brotherton, Conor McNamara, Vicki Sparks, Alistair Mann, Martin Fisher, Mark Scott, John Roder, Chris Wise, Robyn Cowen, Steven Wyeth, and Ben Andrews.

MOTD is available on BBC iPlayer straight after broadcast.