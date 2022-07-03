Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule
By Jessy Parker Humphreys published
Our Women's Euro 2022 fixtures gives you the full dates and schedule, with the tournament kicking off on July 6
The Women's Euro 2022 fixtures run from July 6 to July 31 in England. All games will be shown across the BBC in the UK.
We also have a free Women's Euro 2022 wall chart for you to download and print off at home.
But if you just want to keep the nights free when the Lionesses are playing, check out our guide to England Women's Euro 2022 fixtures.
Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Group Stages
July 6 2022, 8pm BST, Old Trafford, Manchester - England vs Austria
July 7 2022, 8pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Norway vs Northern Ireland
July 8 2022, 5pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Spain vs Finland
July 8 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Denmark
July 9 2022, 5pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Portugal vs Switzerland
July 9 2022, 8pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Netherlands
July 10 2022, 5pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Belgium vs Iceland
July 10 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Italy
July 11 2022, 5pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Austria vs Northern Ireland
July 11 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - England vs Norway
July 12 2022, 5pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Denmark vs Finland
July 12 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Germany vs Spain
July 13 2022, 5pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Sweden vs Switzerland
July 13 2022, 8pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Netherlands vs Portugal
July 14 2022, 5pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Iceland
July 14 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - France vs Belgium
July 15 2022, 8pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton - Northern Ireland vs England
July 15 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Austria vs Norway
July 16 2022, 8pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Finland vs Germany
July 16 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Denmark vs Spain
July 17 2022, 5pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Switzerland vs Netherlands
July 17 2022, 5pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Sweden vs Portugal
July 18 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - Iceland vs France
July 18 2022, 8pm BST, Academy Stadium, Manchester - Italy vs Belgium
Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Quarter-finals
July 20 2022, 8pm BST, Community Stadium, Brighton and Hove - Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B
July 21 2022, 8pm BST, Brentford Community Stadium, London - Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A
July 22 2022, 8pm BST, Leigh Sports Village, Leigh - Winner Group C vs Runner Up Group D
July 23 2022, 8pm BST, New York Stadium, Rotherham - Winner Group D vs Runner Up Group C
Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Semi-finals
July 26 2022, 8pm BST, Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1
July 27th 2022, 8pm BST, Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2
Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Final
July 31 2022, 5pm, Wembley Stadium, London - Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.