Women's Euro 2022: Who will England play in the quarter-finals?

England (opens in new tab) have already booked their place in the quarter-finals of Women's Euro 2022, having secured top spot in Group A after just two games by demolishing Norway (opens in new tab) 8-0 on Monday night.

Beth Mead hit a hat-trick at Brighton's Amex Stadium as Sarina Wiegman's side ran riot to record the biggest win in the history of the tournament. The result also saw England become the first country to score eight goals in a single match at both the men's and women's Euros.

The Lionesses will be hoping to make it three group wins from three when they take on already eliminated Northern Ireland (opens in new tab) in Southampton tonight - but, in this instance, the game after next is the most important.

(Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Who will England play in the quarter-finals?

As the winners of Group A, England will face the runners-up from Group B in the first of the four quarter-finals.

That will be either Spain (opens in new tab) or Denmark (opens in new tab), who go head-to-head at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday night in a straight shoot-out for a place in the knockout stages.

Spain currently occupy second spot ahead of Denmark on goal difference, so a draw will be good enough for them to advance and meet England.

When will England's quarter-final take place?

England vs Spain or Denmark will be played on Wednesday, July 20, with kick-off at 8pm BST.

Which stadium is hosting England's quarter-final?

The Lionesses will return to the scene of their historic trouncing of Norway for their quarter-final tie: the Amex Stadium, home of Brighton & Hove Albion.