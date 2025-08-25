‘He’s got a really tough job to keep everything Southgate built up, add his own style of play and push this side over the last hurdle and win a trophy, in less than two years’ Teddy Sheringham on Thomas Tuchel’s England challenge
The former Three Lions striker has weighed up the size of the task facing the England boss
With the 2026 World Cup final less than 11 months away, the starting pistol really has been sounded on Thomas Tuchel’s England tenure.
The FA turned to the former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss last October, with the German signing an 18-month contract that ran from the start of 2025 to next summer’s World Cup in North America.
In terms of expectations, Tuchel’s assignment couldn’t be more simple - go and win the thing. But former Three Lions striker Teddy Sheringham fears that time is not on the 51-year-old’s side.
Sheringham on the size of the task facing Tuchel
“He’s still learning about the players, the English mentality, the press and their mentality towards the team,” ex-England forward Teddy Sheringham tells FourFourTwo. “It’s a very different position, compared with Gareth Southgate, who took over at a very low point.
“Now we’ve got high expectation levels because Gareth built them back up into a couple of finals and semi-finals.
“The expectations for Tuchel are: ‘What are you going to do to make us even better and finish the job?’ The pressure’s been on from minute one.
“Because of that, any half-hearted performances like the ones in the last two or three games bring a very negative vibe from everyone around the country. Not just reporters, but the supporters as well.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“People expected Tuchel to come in and make us this fairytale, free-flowing football side for 90 minutes constant, every game.
“He’s got a really tough job to keep everything Southgate built up, add his own style of play and push this side over the last hurdle and win a trophy, in less than two years.
“It won’t be easy to keep the morale, keep the consistency, then add that sugar on top for 2026 to turn us from contenders to winners.”
Next up for Tuchel and the Three Lions is a September World Cup qualifying double-header against Andorra and Serbia.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Ed McCambridgeStaff Writer
- Michael Yokhin
- Matt FrohlichVideo Manager
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
- Mark WhiteContent Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.