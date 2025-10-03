Manchester United seal signing of highly-touted wonderkid

Old Trafford beckons for one of South America's young prospects

Current form isn't exactly inspiring at Manchester United, but that's not stopping them from looking to the longer-term when it comes to making signings.

Ruben Amorim's side have continued to look laboured this season and sit 14th in the Premier League table after six games, with just two wins to their name in all competitions.

That would suggest their summer recruitment for players to make an immediate impact on the squad fell short of what was required - and their latest signing is very much one for the future rather than someone who is likely to help change their fortunes in the short term.

Who is new Manchester United buy, Cristian Orozco?

Manchester United have now sealed and signed deal to bring in 17 year old Colombian talent Cristian Orozco. $1m transfer fee from Fortaleza in deal valid from summer 2026. Deal coordinated by lead scout Antonaccio.

17-year-old midfielder Cristian Orozco is reported to have sealed a move to Old Trafford after emerging as a prospect in his native Colombia.

The nine-cap under-17s international will not move immediately, however: the deal for a reported USD $1m (£743,000) looks set to take effect from next summer.

Ruben Amorim is still yet to find the winning formula at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt report that Orozco is well-regarded as a prospect in Colombia, despite being yet to make a senior appearance for his club side, Fortaleza.

They add that United's lead scout Giuseppete Antonaccio was 'instrumental' in putting the move together.

Transfermarkt's correspondent Samuel Vazquez Rivas said: "Orozco is a leader in midfield. He is physically strong and dominant in his own half.

"He has been the captain of the Colombian U-17 national team and has already been recruited for the U-20 team.

Casemiro has had a turbulent time at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He is a natural recuperator and often starts play from the back of the field, making him the heart of his team."

United have struggled with their recruitment for a natural defensive midfielder in recent years, with Casemiro proving to be extremely inconsistent (to put it kindly) since arriving in 2022 and Manuel Ugarte still yet to make his mark since moving from PSG last summer.

Naturally, Orozco would be expected to join up with United's academy after making the move, rather than going straight into the first team.