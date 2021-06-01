Adidas unveils new Real Madrid shirt for 2021/22 season

The new Real Madrid shirt has been revealed by Adidas ahead of the 2021/22 La Liga season. The design sees the classic all-white home kit given a splash of colour, with blue and orange detailing on the collar, sleeves and sponsors.

According to the official release, the shirt was inspired by the city of Madrid and the love for the club all around the world. It features a subtle spiral graphic engineered into the fabric of the shirt. The spiral design reflects the fountains in the Plaza de Cibeles, an area of Madrid synonymous with the club – a place where fans unite to celebrate winning titles.

The new jersey is made with a series of high-performance recycled materials. It features the latest in temperature regulation innovation, which is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play. The replica shirt offers similar, keeping fans comfortable and ready as it absorbs moisture for a dry feeling.

The new home jersey will be worn for the first time during the club’s pre-season fixtures and will be available to purchase from today via adidas.com/football, as well as selected adidas stores and the Real Madrid club and online store. It will then be available to buy from shops from 8th June.

