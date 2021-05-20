Euro 2020 kits: Every country's home and away shirts
Check out the Euro 2020 kits that the cream of the continent will be donning for this summer's tournament
The Euro 2020 kits have been released slowly over the course of the last year. By now, you may well have at least one of your nation's shirts.
Of course, you might not be that bothered when you first see them - but these are the colours and designs that you'll come to associate with the tournament for years to come. Gareth Southgate missing that penalty in grey; Ally McCoist wearing the Umbro-designed tartan; Gareth Bale in charcoal and lime green... the shirts make the memories, some would say.
So without further ado, let's whizz through the threads that everyone's turning up to the party in.
Austria
Home
Are you Arsenal in disguise? The Austrians have gone with white sleeves this time around and it's a classy look - the intricate patterns across the shirt certainly complete the look.

Away
OK, so that's different. Puma's latest drop of kits goes heavy on the minimal, with Austria getting a sleek black and all over pattern. That says "Austria" in Austrian, by the way - not "Ostrich", as FFT first thought. We're uncultured swines, we know.

Belgium
Home
Belgium's latest home shirt is a rich red piece with arty brushstrokes forming a sash. Naturally, there's plenty of black and yellow, too. It was worn when they played English in the Nations League.

Away
It's a pale, stripped back away shirt for the Red Devils - a fresh option following the bright yellow of the World Cup three years ago. We're here for it.

Croatia
Home
You know what you're getting from Croatia, don't you? Modric and co. have the same classic chessboard pattern with a round collar that looks like a V. Nice.

Away
It's very slick. Grey is the order of the day for the Croatian away get-up, with the square pattern varying in size across the shirt. Just for the culture, the nation's coat of arms is a checkerboard that consists of 13 red and 12 white fields. It is also informally known in Croatian as "šahovnica".

Czech Republic
Home
Puma label this one as chilli pepper and peacoat. It's a lovely shade of red for the Czechs.

Away
Czech Republic also have one of Puma's stark templates for the away shirt. After the dayglo yellow effort of their last shirts, this one is a much more minimal white.

Denmark
Home
Hummel have been doing the Denmark shirts since the beginning of time. Their recent efforts with Everton and Bristol City have shown exactly why they're so adored: retro is back in fashion and this one is an instant classic, white sleeves 'n' all.

Away
Minimalism is served with Denmark's away shirt this time, too. Those iconic chevrons remain, however.

England
Home
England's beautiful new home kit is inspired by 1998's now-legendary kit. The round collar which incorporates the Three Lions insignia is a thing of beauty and the touches of red are lovely. You can almost picture Michael Owen wearing it, can't you?

Away
England usually get a red kit for the away but we're in love with this blue. The all-over pattern is glorious, the collar is classy and the red logos really tie this whole design together. Full marks for this one, Nike.

Finland
Home
You'll see the Finnish a mile off with this fantastic shirt. The big cross to the left of centre also reminds us what their flag looks like without having to look it up.

Away
Rather like England, Finland have a collared blue top for the away. It's very casual and looks a bit like a polo top - and we're not mad at that.

France
Home
The French have a rich history of many things but horizontal stripes is one of the more underrated aspects of their culture. The traditional marinière striped shirt is entrenched in the national identity - so much so that the '98 side's shirt was striped - and this one follows that glorious lineage.

Away
France's away is a lot plainer - but we've got a lot of time for that tricoleur flag down the sides of the shirt.

Germany
Home
Germany have incorporated stripes into their shirt on this latest effort, too. After the bold 2018 World Cup shirt that incorporated influence from 1990 and the 2014 trophy-winning shirt that had a thick, red chevron, this time, Adidas have gone with a quieter style that revolves simply around white and black with a German flag on the sleeve cuffs. Good effort, we reckon.

Away
Just as Germany have gone simplistic for the home, the away is stripped back, too - but it's still special. This blackout kit is an absolute work of art: bravo, Adidas.

Hungary
Home
The Magyars return in their traditional red and the brushstrokes across the top are not only in line with the red of Adidas's shirts for this tournament, it's fitting considering the tapestry of artistic players that Hungary produced decades ago. Maybe the golden days are returning in this shirt.

Away
Hungary's away is white with thick green used under the arms. Very early-2000s vibes on this one.
Italy
Home
Italy's home shirt this time around has touches of gold and it's richly patterned across the fabric. It's similar to the glorious green renaissance shirt that Puma commissioned - it's a good job they've done a home version for the Euros.

Away
Those controversial Puma away tops again. Something about this particular design just works for Italy - maybe it's those chiseled Mediterranean features that can just pull anything off.

Netherlands
Home
So Virgil won't be there this summer but he still rocks that orange. There's a geometric lion pattern woven into the fabric and the shade is every bit as bright and bold as you'd need from the Dutch. A class act.

Away
The Netherlands have the same design for the away shirt, only inverted. There's a collar on this one and no lion pattern - it's one of those shirts you could probably wear out and about and not just at the pub.

North Macedonia
Home
North Macedonia haven't released a new shirt since 2017. It's getting late to knock a new one together but this one - featuring the sunburst of the flag - is certainly going to stand out for the tiny nation.
Away
The Macedonians' away kit is based on the home, only in white and grey.
Poland
Home
The designs of the Polish kits for Euro 2020 are majestic, with big badges, serif fonts and thick red piping on the home top, as you can see. This is what Robert Lewandowski is going to be wearing while tearing defences apart and it looks great.

Away
The away shirt for the Poles is lush, isn't it? It looks vaguely similar to the Liverpool shirt of this year - so now you have an excuse to buy that awesome design if you're not a Reds supporter.

Portugal
Home
The Portugal home shirt is always one we look out for, here at FFT. There have been plenty of pretty examples in recent years and this has all the staples: a deep crimson base, golden flourishes fit for Cristiano Ronaldo and the green trim to make the whole design work.

Away
Portugal went with mint green for their change colours in France five years ago and it paid off, as Os Navegadores went and won their first-ever major silverware. They're back in similar threads this time around: the horizontal stripes are clearly in.

Russia
Home
Russia actually sent this one back after Adidas put their flag upside down on the cuffs. Oops. This one is a gentle evolution from the one that they wore on home soil in the World Cup three years ago but has the customary arty pattern across the material.

Away
Adidas, you'll be pleased to know, got the flag the right way up on this one. It's plain and that's the way we like it: there's something to be said for simplicity, isn't there?

Scotland
Home
Gone is the tartan: Scotland are lining up at their first tournament in 23 years wearing a similarly painty texture on their kits. The deep navy is a great shade and the addition of little bits of red make this one of the nicest kits that the Scots have worn for a while, in our opinion.

Away
Scotland have had yellows, pinks and whites for their alternate shirts in recent times but Euro 2020 introduces a white and icy blue combo as the away colour. It looks fantastic and we can't wait to see it in action this summer.

Slovakia
Home
It's potentially an instant classic if Slovakia can pull off some shocks this summer. The heavily-textured blue and black looks superb: just because you're an underdog, doesn't mean you can't turn up to the party in a snazzy number like this.

Away
Slovakia's away shirt isn't as loud as the home shirt but perhaps that's the way you like it. White with blue trim never goes out of fashion, does it?

Spain
Home
Spain's home shirt this time around is every bit as bright and arty as the country's talents, drawing on the block-like patterns of painters like Joan Miro. The reds are rich and deep and the yellow looks superb alongside it. A really stylish effort from Adidas for La Roja.

Away
Despite the sun always shining on Iberia, the Spanish have opted for a cloudy grey for their away colours at the Euros this summer. After the loud, geometric away effort they wore at Euro 2016, this is a welcome release.

Sweden
Home
Sweden's home shirt follows the pattern of the others with bright yellow and stately blue. Check out those sleeves, though: the light blue, navy and yellow looks magnificent.

Away
It's pinstripe for the Swedes' change offer. The navy blue is very classy indeed and it wouldn't be Sweden without the yellow, now would it?

Switzerland
Home
One of the brighter red shirts at the tournament, the Swiss home of Euro 2020 relies less on the white flourishes and more on this darker red on the sleeves. The subtle stripes down the front are a nice touch, too.

Away
If you were unsure about these Puma designs, simply look at the effortlessly handsome Granit Xhaka modelling this one. You're sold now, aren't you?

Turkey
Home
Turkey have flirted with big, bold designs in the past - remember the gradient shirts of five years ago? - but they all gravitate back to the simplistic. This one feels like a timeless design already. Maybe it's the big badge, the central alignment or the colours... definitely one of our favourites, though.

Away
...And Turkey's away shirt is just as glorious. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Ukraine
Home
Joma make Ukraine's shirts these days and the home is what you'd expect, really. Yellow, with slight blue touches and not much more.

Away
Similarly to the home shirt, the away is a simplistic design - but look closer and you'll see an all-over print on the blue. A lovely cobalt shade, too - nice.

Wales
Home
Adidas have really pulled it out of the bag with the latest Wales shirt. The rings around the arms look classy and the shade of red is bang on: yellow works really well as a secondary shade for the Dragons.

Away
The Wales away shirt is a brilliant gold with dark green flashes - a bit like the World Cup trophy. It's a nice change after the grey and green of the last Euros and it'll certainly stand out at this year's tournament.

