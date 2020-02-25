PSG goalkeeper: 'Di Maria hates Manchester United'

Di Maria is enjoying a good season for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring eight goals and assisting 14 in Ligue 1 so far.

One of his most notable contributions came against his former club Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage opener.

The 32-year-old scored the second and assisted the third in PSG's 3-0 win over Madrid.

Although there was no love lost for Los Blancos, Di Maria is reported to have a real disdain for Manchester United.

The Argentine attacker spent one season in Manchester during the 2014/15 campaign.

His time there was marred by rumours that he and his girlfriend were unhappy in the northwestern city.

Now, his current teammate Marcin Bulka has claimed his dislike for Man United runs deep.

The young goalkeeper told a Polish Youtube channel that Di Maria can't stand the sight of the Red Devils.

"Di Maria hates Manchester United," he told Foot Truck (via A Bola).

"He has no good memory of the time he spent there. In fact, when something related to Manchester United appears on television, it changes soon."

Di Maria made 32 appearances for United under Louis van Gaal, scoring just four goals.

He joined United for £67.5m and left for Paris a year later for £56.7m - causing the club a loss.

Van Gaal told The Guardian that "Di María had a problem with the English football culture and the climate."

