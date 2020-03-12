Antonee Robinson needs medical procedure to correct irregular heart rhythm

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson has revealed he needs a medical procedure to correct an irregular heart rhythm before he can play again.

Robinson, 22, has not featured for Latics since a proposed move to AC Milan fell through on transfer deadline day following a medical with the Serie A club.

The full-back said in a statement: “I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I am OK and why I have not played since January.

“During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm.

“Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the transfer deadline.

“Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is obviously an issue that needs sorting before I can play again.

“Following consultation with the club’s medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm – a procedure called an ablation.

“I would like to thank everyone at Wigan Athletic for their support during this period, especially the club’s medical staff.

“Thank you for your support and I hope to be back on the pitch at the DW sooner rather than later.”

USA international Robinson, born in Milton Keynes to an American father, appeared set for his dream move to Milan after a reported fee of £6million had been agreed by both clubs.

He joined Wigan for £2m from Everton in the summer of 2019 after spending the 2018/19 season on loan at the DW Stadium.