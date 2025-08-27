Manchester United star given green light for Old Trafford exit in controversial move: report

Man United faced Arsenal on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season

Manchester United are reportedly open to the possibility of losing Kobbie Mainoo who is not currently first-choice under Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach is under pressure to deliver results at Manchester United but has seemingly taken to sidelining two of the club's most exciting young talents.

It is possible Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho will move before the end of the summer transfer window, whether that be on loan or permanently.

Kobbie Mainoo could leave Manchester United before transfer deadline

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is out of favour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Premier League clubs should be keen to pounce on the opportunity to sign Mainoo, who is said to be regarded internally as behind Bruno Fernandes in the pecking order and therefore unlikely to play ahead of the skipper given Man United do not have European football this season.

The 20-year-old was an unused substitute for the opening weekend defeat to Arsenal, and once more restricted to a watching brief at Craven Cottage a week later as the team were pegged back by Fulham, drawing 1-1.

Ruben Amorim arrives at Old Trafford (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Mainoo started each of Man United's first seven league games under Erik ten Hag last season before a muscle injury caused him to miss a month's worth of action.

During that period, the Dutchman was sacked and Amorim signed on the dotted line.

Following the young coach's arrival in November 2024, Mainoo has been utilised more as a bit-part player, often substituted early into the second half of games when he has started, and substituted on during the final 10 minutes of others when he hasn't.

Man United insiders do not expect a sale, according to The Athletic, but have acknowledged anything can happen during the final few days of the transfer window, which indicates a suitable offer could see them reconsider their stance.

Chelsea have reportedly enquired about the young midfielder in the past, but baulked at the £70 million asking price. Now, noises from Old Trafford suggest £45m may be enough to prise him away.

Clubs from overseas are also on high alert as Mainoo is said to be open to joining a team abroad, having previously explored that option as an academy player.

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United in action during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Amorim may not have long left in the Old Trafford hotseat, while the club have the option to exercise a one-year extension in Mainoo's deal, should they wish to use it. He is contracted until 2027 and, from the outside at least, appears more likely to have a positive impact on Man United's future than the present coach.

To jettison the England international for what some may deem below market value, particularly if he were sold to a Premier League rival, could be a mistake on Man United's part as replacing a player of his talent and skillset is likely to cost more than the suggested £45m figure.