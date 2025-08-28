Manchester United defender in talks to leave, following League Cup embarrassment: report

Ruben Amorim still has work to do in the transfer market

Manchester United are preparing an exit for one defender, to bring in some cash ahead of Deadline Day.

Last night, the Red Devils were dumped out of the League Cup in the second round by League Two side Grimsby Town, in one of the most shocking results in the club's history and a new low point for Ruben Amorim.

With the squad at Old Trafford still needing urgent surgery before the transfer window closes, however, the race is on to give Amorim the depth and quality to compete.

Defender in talks to leave, as the Manchester United fire sale begins

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United misses the decisive penalty (Image credit: Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Despite early concerns that Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) would hamper them, United have spent heavily on attack this summer, bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko for around £200 million.

Should Amorim want to strengthen the rest of his side, however, he will almost certainly have to offload deadwood from the squad to make new for new faces.

With Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho two stars up for sale who represent pure profit, forgotten fringe player Tyrell Malacia is in talks to leave.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International have revealed that Spanish side Elche have opened talks over an exit, with Lille and Roma also mooted for a move.

Though the Dutchman may only leave on loan, FourFourTwo understands that the Red Devils are keen on a buy option being inserted into the deal, meaning that a potential sale could still come before the financial year ends next summer.

Malacia made just eight appearances in the entirety of last season, with Patrick Dorgu joining in January as another option at left wing-back at Old Trafford.

Tyrell Malacia's exit could see United collect a small fee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Injuries have blighted the 26-year-old's career in England with under 50 appearances in his three seasons, as he went on loan to PSV last term.

Malacia is worth €8 million, as per Transfermarkt.