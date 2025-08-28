‘I deeply hope Marc Guehi is still at Crystal Palace for the rest of the season – when the window shuts, I’ll go to the pub and order a pint of beer’ Boss Oliver Glasner speaks out on Liverpool target

Marc Guehi has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace before the closure of the transfer window, with Liverpool keen on taking the defender to Anfield.

Guehi was a key part of the Eagles’ rise to FA Cup glory under Oliver Glasner, as well as featuring heavily for England in their run to the final of Euro 2024.

But the centre-back is out of contract at the end of this season, meaning Palace could be tempted to sell to Liverpool now to avoid losing him for nothing.

Glasner's hope on Guehi

Oliver Glasner (Image credit: Alamy)

Guehi captained Crystal Palace as they drew 0-0 at Fredrikstad on Thursday night, confirming their place in the league stage of the Conference League.

The Eagles are operating with a thin squad at the moment, and asked whether he expected Guehi to feature in Sunday’s Premier League match at Aston Villa, Glasner said: “Yes.

Marc Guehi (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Everybody can see how many players we have available, everybody can see how important Marc is, so honestly I don’t know, but I really deeply hope that Marc will play for us at Villa Park.

“I deeply hope that Marc will play until the end of the season for us.”

Glasner has already lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal in the past week, and admits it’s not ideal facing uncertainty about his stars when the season has already begun.

The summer window shuts on Monday at 7pm, and the Austrian has already made plans for what he will do after that.

“I mention it often, for me and for every manager, it would best if the window stops when the season starts, because you’re preparing the team for a season," he said.

“That would make it easier, but at the end I will do the same as last year – Monday, September 1, I will go into the pub and order a pint of beer.”