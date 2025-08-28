Arsenal tracking exciting Spanish teenager renowned for aerial power: report

Jon Martin with Spain at the 2025 U19 Euros

Arsenal are scouting Real Sociedad central defender Jon Martin, according to a national newspaper report.

The Gunners are one of Europe's best-coached sides defensively and are reportedly looking to Spain for future reinforcements.

Arsenal's rearguard was supplemented this summer by the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, who will challenge Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Riccardo Calafiori at centre-back.

Jon Martin, Spanish youth international and Real Sociedad defender (Image credit: Getty Images)

With fellow central defender Jakub Kiwior expected to leave the Emirates' Stadium before Monday's transfer deadline and Takehiro Tomiyasu's mutual termination earlier this summer, Arsenal are getting their ducks in a row for future windows, should they need to recruit a centre-back.

La Real's Martin has emerged as a player the club have taken a liking to, as per the Daily Mail.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 19-year-old is particularly dominant in aerial duels and expected to play a more prominent first-team role this season following loanee Nayef Aguerd's return to parent club West Ham United.

A right-sided centre-half by trade, Martin made his LaLiga debut during the penultimate game of the 2023-24 season.

He came to the fore with San Sebastian-based Real Sociedad towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign, starting in Igor Zubeldia's place after the 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in a 3-1 victory over UD Las Palmas.

Martin started alongside Spain international and Barcelona star Pau Cubarsi at the Under-17 European Championship and U17 World Cup back in 2023, and was a standout for Spain at this summer's Under-19 Euros.

Real Sociedad's Jon Martín won 10 of his 12 aerial duels against Espanyol on Sunday. His overall aerial duels won percentage across his LaLiga career to date is 85.2%, winning 64 of 75. Mountain Martín. pic.twitter.com/6Cpw6WnDqzAugust 27, 2025

The 19-year-old is contracted to Real Sociedad until the summer of 2030 meaning he will not be a straightforward transfer to complete, should Arsenal formalise their interest with a bid in the near future.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Martin is a player who makes perfect sense for Arsenal. The warring styles of Gabriel and Saliba are exactly the sort of profile the Gunners should be targeting, in a bid to replicate the effectiveness the team has shown at defending David Raya's goal.