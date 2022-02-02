Arsenal: History repeats for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – with Barcelona set to leave the new signing OUT of their squad

Former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just joined Barcelona – but he might have to wait a little longer to play in the Europa League with his new club.

The disgraced Gunners captain mutually terminated his Emirates deal on deadline day, moving to Barcelona on a free transfer. The Catalan side have long been interested in the Gabonese goalscorer and at 32, this looks like his last chance to play at the highest level.

But given that UEFA rules only permit three new signings to be registered in Europe ahead of the knockout rounds of the Champions League and Europa League, Aubameyang could miss out.

Barca also signed Manchester City forward Ferran Torres and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore in the January transfer window, while Dani Alves joined on a free transfer. That makes Aubameyang signing no.4 – and boss Xavi may choose to omit the striker when he names his next squad ahead of a knockout fixture with Napoli.

This is deja-vu for the star – who had the same issue when he moved to north London this time four years ago.

Aubameyang had already played Champions League football for Borussia Dortmund in the 2017/18 season when he signed for Arsenal in Arsene Wenger's final January transfer window as Gunners gaffer. The speed merchant was unavailable for that season's Europa League campaign, as Arsenal heartbreakingly fell at the final four to Atletico Madrid.

Aubameyang looks like being granted the no.25 shirt in LaLiga this season.

