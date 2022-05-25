Arsenal report: £67m England striker keen for Emirates move

Arsenal are targeting new strikers this summer – and one player on their shortlist appears keen on a move.

The Gunners are losing Alexandre Lacazette this summer after the Frenchman failed to agree terms on a new contract to remain at the Emirates Stadium. Eddie Nketiah – who has impressed in recent weeks – is also set to walk away for nothing.

Manager Mikel Arteta apparently hasn't given up on convincing Nketiah to stay but is running out of time. Should the England under-21 depart, there will be two new arrivals up front.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, The Athletic (opens in new tab) have claimed that Arsenal tried to sign Tammy Abraham before the England star moved to Roma this summer – while the Metro (opens in new tab) say that he would like a move back to London.

Rumours have suggested that the former Chelsea No.9 was a boyhood Arsenal fan, so the sway to return to the Premier League to prove his former employers wrong might be strong. Abraham has been a hit in the Eternal City under Jose Mourinho, however, and won't come cheap.

Some reports are pointing to a bid as big as £67 million as the figure needed to prise him from the Stadio Olimpico after just a season.

(Image credit: Getty)

Abraham is involved in the Europa Conference League final for Roma against Feyenoord tonight.

The 24-year-old is valued at around £40m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal have been linked with one Borussia Dortmund star whose contract is up in 2023 – and he doesn't look likely to renew.

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over who Arsenal will bring in to fill the centre-forward spot in the team next season. Tammy Abraham has been heavily linked since last summer with those whispers refusing to go away, Ivan Toney has entered the frame as an option, while "the new Thierry Henry" has been touted.

Gabriel Jesus is a big rumour doing the rounds right now, as is Darwin Nunez, who Manchester United are reportedly closer to signing. Another Brazilian wonderkid is also apparently in talks.