Arsenal report: Gunners to battle Spurs for Rennes youngster dubbed the ‘future Patrick Vieira’

Arsenal believe that Rennes teenager Lesley Ugochukwu can become the next Patrick Vieira, say reports, and the Gunners are lining up a summer bid.

The 18-year-old has become a regular member of the first team at the Ligue 1 club this season, after making his senior debut aged 17 at the end of last term.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal have been tracking the central midfielder’s progress for several weeks and are interested in making a move in the summer.

The report even adds that the Gunners view Ugochukwu as a ‘future Vieira’ – no pressure then.

However, Tottenham could provide competition for his signature to create a north London derby transfer battle, and Borussia Dortmund are also keeping an eye on the youngster.

Ugochukwu, who plays as a holding midfielder, has made 13 league appearances for Rennes this season and a further four in the UEFA Europa Conference League – including 11 minutes from the bench in a 2-2 group stage draw with Spurs in September.

He’s a regular for France’s Under-18 side, but was recently sidelined for more than a month with an ankle injury.

Of his 13 league games, Ugochukwu has only started three, so you would imagine he’s unlikely to be thrust straight into the Gunners XI immediately should he make an Emirates switch this summer.

Rennes have the youngster under contract for another two years, while he’s valued by the Transfermarkt portal at €2.5 million (£2.1m).

