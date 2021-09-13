Arsenal transfer news: Gunners compete with Premier League rivals for Alexander Isak

Arsenal remain interested in signing Alexander Isak, despite the Swedish striker recently agreeing a new five-year deal with Real Sociedad.

According to Fichajes, Isak is a target for several Premier League clubs after his impressive performances at Euro 2020.

His strength, touch and trickery made him one of the unexpected stars of the tournament, helping Sweden to top their group against the odds.

After holding Spain to a goalless draw in Seville, they then beat Slovakia and Poland to progress to the second round, where Ukraine prevailed in extra time.

Although Isak was unable to get on the scoresheet during his four appearances, he spearheaded his country’s attack with great skill and confidence, registering two assists.

Amid rumours of interest from several top clubs, Isak signed a new contract with Sociedad at the start of July, which runs until 2026 and has a release clause of £77million.

But this hasn’t stopped speculation that the 21-year-old will leave the Anoeta Stadium to fulfil his ambitions of playing at the highest level.

In the last transfer window, Liverpool and Chelsea were both linked with Isak, who appears best suited to a role at Arsenal.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are experienced strikers on high wages, no longer in keeping with the club’s recruitment policy.

Judging by Arsenal’s recent business under Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu, Isak would match the profile of young, promising players with the potential to improve.

He moved to Spain from Borussia Dortmund in June 2019 and scored 33 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions across the next two years.

Most significantly, Isak helped Sociedad to win the Copa del Rey, beating Athletic Bilbao in the final through Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty.